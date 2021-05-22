11:13
80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment

With the support of USAID’s Collaborative Governance Program, the Kyrgyz Association of Women Judges anonymously surveyed 877 women and girls in various workplaces and higher education institutions in Bishkek, Kara-Balta, Osh and Tokmak cities. They were asked if they had experienced sexual harassment. The majority of those surveyed admitted that the problem exists. At least 23 percent of working women and 21.9 percent of female students reported that they had been sexually harassed.

Research shows that 80 percent of harassment cases occur in government agencies.

Women between the ages of 20 and 38, who were unmarried and worked as an ordinary employee, mainly faced this problem. At the same time, as the authors of the study note, women who have less power are more susceptible to sexual harassment. Sexual harassment is most often committed by the middle and senior management men (44 percent).

In this regard, the deputies propose amendments to the Labor Code, which protects women from harassment at work.
link: https://24.kg/english/194876/
