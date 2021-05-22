11:13
USD 83.78
EUR 102.41
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan starts development of new national program to combat tuberculosis

Kyrgyzstan has started development of the sixth national program to combat tuberculosis. The press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The program is designed until 2026. «First of all, there should be a critical assessment of the previous five programs. Perhaps, unrealistic goals were set or some mechanism was not fully developed. From these positions, we are starting to develop Tuberculosis-6 program,» Madamin Karataev, Director of the National Center of Phthisiology, said.

He said that further specific goals and objectives should be developed, activities with mandatory indication of funding sources, necessary resources and management systems, real assessment indicators should be set, by which it will subsequently be possible to judge effectiveness of the program.

In addition, it is necessary for the national program to have the capabilities to adequately respond to challenges such as, for example, the novel coronavirus pandemic.
link: https://24.kg/english/194874/
views: 134
Print
Related
Tuberculosis epidemic among military: Number of cases reaches 33
Tuberculosis epidemic among military: Four more servicemen hospitalized
Tuberculosis epidemic among military: 24 people treated in hospitals
Criminal case initiated on mass infection of servicemen with tuberculosis
Tuberculosis incidence among children on rise in Kyrgyzstan
USA donates medical beds to National Phthisiology Center of Kyrgyzstan
Month of fight against tuberculosis kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
Seven conscripts of military unit contract tuberculosis in Kyrgyzstan
UNDP mobile teams provide medical services to patients at home
Department for patients with COVID-19 closed at National Phthisiology Center
Popular
Kumtor developments: Business Ombudsman calls parties for negotiations Kumtor developments: Business Ombudsman calls parties for negotiations
Kumtor developments: Government officials of Canada issue statement Kumtor developments: Government officials of Canada issue statement
Vladimir Putin announces upcoming launch of fourth vaccine against COVID-19 Vladimir Putin announces upcoming launch of fourth vaccine against COVID-19
4,500 tons of flour delivered to Bishkek from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid 4,500 tons of flour delivered to Bishkek from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid
22 May, Saturday
10:58
Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassado...
10:32
80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment
10:11
SCNS officers detain member of organized crime group from neighboring country
09:49
Kyrgyzstan starts development of new national program to combat tuberculosis
09:27
Acting Chairman of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
21 May, Friday
18:03
Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case
17:56
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to discuss border problems
17:44
Nazarbayev: There are forces that do not want cooperation in EAEU region
17:31
Sadyr Japarov: Integration into EAEU is priority area for Kyrgyzstan