Criminal case on beating medical student from Pakistan dropped

Criminal case against the men who attacked students from Pakistan in Koi-Tash village was dropped. The press service of the Chui Regional Court informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Alamedin District Court on the basis of a countering statement from the victims. They completely abandoned their claims to the attackers.

In July 2020, three men beat a fifth-year student of the International Higher School of Medicine Abbas Ali Shah and four other citizens of Pakistan in Koi-Tash village. Earlier, Abbas Ali Shah got a job in a hospital. The young doctor and his friends went to the mountains, where they were attacked by unknown persons.
