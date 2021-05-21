14:32
Eldar Tadzhibaev: Strike issue raised at Kumtor mine

Some forces are trying to manipulate the employees and initiate a strike at the mine. The Chairman of the Central Committee of the Mining and Metallurgical Trade Union, Eldar Tadzhibaev, said.

According to him, the issue of halting production is being actively discussed among workers in connection with a possible decrease in the salary fund and a delay in payment of the main part of the salary. Information on the salary fund was published in the media yesterday. The Chairman of Trade Union Committee of Kumtor

Gold Company Kalysbek Ryspaev is categorically against stoppage of production at Kumtor and the intervention of third forces.

«It is not yet known who is raising the issue and manipulating people. It cannot be said unequivocally that this is Centerra Gold or the former executive management of the company, or the forces in opposition to the President Sadyr Japarov, or simply opponents of the changes taking place around Kumtor. But it is clear that stoppage of Kumtor will be against the interests of Kyrgyzstan and its citizens, the workers themselves,» Eldar Tadzhibaev believes.

He assures that there are no reasons to stop production. The external manager Tengiz Bolturuk and the head of the state commission for Kumtor Akylbek Japarov guaranteed the trade union and the staff to maintain the current level of wages and provisions of the collective agreement, as well as the staff. Moreover, possible expansion of the company’s staff in the future was announced.

The delay in payment of salaries, according to experts, is associated with the shutdown of Ellipse system, through which the automatic accounting of the worked hours was carried out and the payrolls were done.

Specialists of relevant departments, HR services, and accounting departments will independently do the payrolls.

«It should be borne in mind that the legislation of Kyrgyzstan prohibits dismissal of ordinary workers, as well as unilateral worsening of working conditions, including the level of salaries in case of changes in the management of the enterprise. At the same time, we appeal to the external manager of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC Tengiz Bolturuk with a request to take all necessary measures to prevent production interruptions, disruption of supplies and financing of current operational activities, as well as delays in payment of salaries in the future. The employees fulfill their labor duties with high quality and responsibility, and they should be paid their salaries on time,» Eldar Tadzhibaev concluded.
