External manager promises to pay salary to Kumtor employees

Stocks at Kumtor will last for two or three months. Temporary manager of the company Tengiz Bolturuk told at a press conference.

According to him, negotiations with contractors are already underway.

«The stocks required for production will last for two or three months. We are now renewing contracts with suppliers. We write a letter,» Tengiz Bolturuk said.

The interim manager of the company said that the salaries would be paid to the employees. «We will pay an advance on May 28, and the rest of the salary — by June 15,» he said.