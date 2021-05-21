SCNS of Kyrgyzstan, Russian Customs prevent heroin smuggling into Netherlands

Customs officials of Russia and the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan prevented smuggling of several batches of heroin into Western Europe. Website of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation reports.

Activities of an international criminal group, members of which tried to smuggle heroin in batches of 200 kilograms to the Netherlands from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran, were suppressed.

More than 810 kilograms of heroin have been withdrawn from the illegal turnover. Perpetrators of the crime, accomplices and organizers of the smuggling channel from among foreign citizens, including the countries of the European Union, have been arrested.