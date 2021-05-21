Presidents of EAEU countries to participate in online summit

Meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held via conference call today. Press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission reports.

The Heads of States of the Eurasian Economic Union, Honorary Chairman of the Council, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, leaders of the EAEU observer states — Cuba and Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich will take part in the event.

There are 15 issues on the agenda. The heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union will be reported on the implementation of instructions of the Council and the work done to agree on the issue of approaches to pricing and tariff setting in the common gas market and the issue of setting a tariff for gas transportation from third countries. In addition, cooperation between the Union states in the production of medicines and pharmaceutical substances for medical use is also on the agenda.

Reports will be presented on the results of work on elimination of obstacles in the internal market of the EAEU over the past year, the results of monitoring implementation of the provisions stipulated by the rules for regulating trade in services, institutions and their activities in 2019-2020 by the countries of the Union. The presidents will also be told about implementation of the main directions of the EAEU’s international activities for 2020, presented the EEC’s annual report on the state of competition in cross-border markets and measures taken to suppress violations of the general rules of competition in them over the past year.

It is expected that the members of the Supreme Council will consider the main guidelines for the macroeconomic policy of the member states for 2021-2022, a list of measures aimed at unifying the legislation of the EAEU countries in the areas of testing varieties and seed production of agricultural plants, changes to the liberalization plan for the property valuation services sector, an agreement on carrying out joint control measures on compliance with the procedure for crediting and distributing the amounts of import customs duties, their transfer to the budgets of the EAEU member states.

«The candidacies of new members of the EEC Board from Kyrgyzstan — Maksat Mamytkanov for the post of Minister in charge of Customs Cooperation of the EEC instead of Oleg Pankratov and Temirbek Asanbekov for the post of Minister in charge of Energy and Infrastructure of the EEC instead of Emil Kaikiev will be introduced to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council,» the EEC said.