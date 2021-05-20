Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending country not disclosed

Kyrgyzstan has drawn up a confidential agreement with law firms from the United States and Canada. Tengiz Bolturuk, the interim manager of Kumtor Gold Company, announced at a press conference.

He declined to disclose the names of two law firms that would defend the interests of Kyrgyzstan in the court proceedings with Centerra Gold.

«This is confidential information. We cannot announce either the names of the companies or other details of the contract. Their services were paid by Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC,» he said.

Tengiz Bolturuk also announced that a PR company was also hired in Canada to improve the reputation of Kyrgyzstan in North America. But he also refused to disclose the name of this company.