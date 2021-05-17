20:24
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests

Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC signed an agreement on protection of the interests of Kyrgyzstan by two foreign companies. Tengiz Bolturuk, a former member of the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold, announced at an extraordinary agreement of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan today.

According to him, law firms from New York and Toronto will protect the interests of Kyrgyzstan in the arbitration court, one consulting firm is also involved.

Tengiz Bolturuk refused to disclose the names of the law firms, citing confidentiality.

In February, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan formed a commission to check the work of Kumtor gold mining enterprise. The commission proposes to impose external management on the mine and recover more than $ 4 billion from Centerra Gold.
