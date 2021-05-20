Kyrgyzstan aims to build partnership relations with Centerra Gold

«Kyrgyzstan aims to build real partnership relations only if Centerra Gold is ready to comply with Kyrgyz legislation and international standards,» Tengiz Bolturuk, external manager at Kumtor, said at a press conference today.

According to him, consultations with U.S. and Canadian lawyers are currently underway on the arbitration with Centerra Gold.

«We will take adequate steps to make the Kyrgyz government and Kyrgyzaltyn the least affected in this dispute. We are ready to cooperate with Centerra Gold, but we want to stop the practice of «a talk between a healthy person and a deaf». We want them not to hear to us, but to listen and stop ignoring us,» Tengiz Bolturuk said.