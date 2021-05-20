Criminal cases on fatalities at Kumtor mine resumed

Criminal cases on fatalities at Kumtor mine have been resumed. Deputy of the Parliament and the chairman of the state commission for checking the work of Kumtor, Akylbek Japarov, told at a press conference.

He noted that the commission was ready to sue Centerra Gold.

«Our report contains only facts. We did not rely on rumors and speculation. As you know, 66 people became disabled at the mine, 19 of them died. Criminal cases have been resumed on those died in 2018 and 2020. We have complaints against management of the company, who, due to non-compliance with technical safety standards, allowed the deaths of mine workers,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The deputy noted that the company’s management received high salaries.

«They received $ 51,000 each, and when the time has come to be liable, they left the country,» he added.

In February, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan established a commission to check the work of Kumtor gold mining enterprise. After three months of work, the commission proposed to impose external management on the mine and recover more than $ 4 billion from Centerra Gold.