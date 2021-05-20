11:03
Election of mufti of Kyrgyzstan scheduled for May 21

Election of mufti of Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for May 21. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

There are six candidates running for the post: Nurbek Toktogulov, Sultanali Gapurov, Shukur Ismailov, Nematilla Jeenbekov, Niyazali Aripov, Ubaidulla Sarybaev.

Kurultai of the Ulema Council of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, at which a new mufti was to be elected, was scheduled for April 5. Registration of candidates for the post of mufti of the Kyrgyz Republic ended on March 17. On March 30, the election of mufti was postponed to May 29 due to pressure on the certification commission.
