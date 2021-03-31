10:08
Ulema Council postpones election of mufti to May 29

Election of mufti of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan was postponed to May 29. Representatives of the Ulema Council informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the decision was made at the suggestion of the registration and certification commission of the Ulema Council.

Earlier, the Ulema Council reported on its Facebook page that unknown persons exerted pressure on the commission.

«Chairman of the commission Mamasabyr Dosbol uulu receives threats over the phone. The meeting of the commission on March 25 was disrupted because of this. We intend to apply to the relevant authorities and take action against persons who are trying to incite discord in the religious sphere,» the statement says.

According to some religious figures, the certification commission was threatened by Shakir Mamatov’s supporters, demanding to nominate him for the post of mufti.

The kurultai of the Ulema Council of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, at which a new mufti was to be elected, was scheduled for April 5. Registration of candidates for the post of mufti of the Kyrgyz Republic ended on March 17. A competition was to be held among applicants for the high religious post on March 29-30 and April 1, and three candidates for consideration of the kurultai were to be chosen.
