Additional vaccination center opened in Bishkek

An additional center for vaccination against COVID-19 has been opened in the capital’s polyclinic for students. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Citizens can get vaccinated on 8, Ryskulov Street from 15.00 to 23.00. For enquiries, please call: +996312665263.

More than 16,000 people have already been vaccinated, including people over 65 years old, medical workers, teachers, law enforcement officers, civil servants and all volunteers.

For all questions, please call the hotline 313297, as well as the Department of Immunoprophylaxis of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance: +996708521710, +996312546521 and +996312546104.