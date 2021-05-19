Kyrgyzstani secures berth at XVI Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Arstanbek Bazarkulov secured berth in para-track and field athletics (shot put) at the XVI Paralympic Games, which will be held from August 24 to September 5 in Tokyo (Japan). The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As a result of successful performance at three qualifying tournaments, Arstanbek Bazarkulov reached the Paralympic norm and secured a berth at the Paralympic Games.

He took the fifth place in Dubai (UAE), fourth place — at the tournament in Tunisia, the third — in Nottwil.