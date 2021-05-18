Nurai Mars appointed Chief Spokesperson for President

Nurai Mars has been appointed the head of the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan. The Presidential Executive Office confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Nurai Mars previously worked for the press service of the National Bank and the Bishkek City Hall.

This position was previously held by Nurkamal Askanova. She was appointed on February 1, 2021.

Galina Baiterek left the post of the Spokeswoman for the President. Erbol Sultanbaev was appointed instead of her.