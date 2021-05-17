20:24
Sadyr Japarov discusses cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia

Telephone conversation took place today between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative of the Armenian side. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, as well as topical regional issues and the agenda between the two countries within the framework of the CSTO and the EAEU.

Sadyr Japarov and Nikol Pashinyan reaffirmed their commitment to continuing active interaction between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia in all areas of mutual interest.
