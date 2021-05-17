14:15
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan starts consideration of report on Kumtor

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan started considering the report of the state commission on Kumtor at an extraordinary meeting today.

Its chairman, Akylbek Japarov, said that a shutdown of the system for monitoring safety of the state and movement of glaciers occurred on May 14, which endangers the lives of people working in this zone.

«There is no management for almost two months, our specialists, that is, the middle management, are working. The main persons left. Unauthorized shutdown is checked by law enforcement agencies,» he said.

In addition to the report of the commission on Kumtor, situation at the border issue is also on the agenda.
