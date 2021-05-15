17:59
50,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 5,029 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 50,775 people have been vaccinated in the country. Some 10,886 people have received the second dose of the vaccine:

  • in Bishkek — 13,844;
  • in Osh — 3,828;
  • in Chui region — 7,435;
  • in Osh region — 6,885;
  • in Talas region — 2,471;
  • in Issyk-Kul region — 4,599;
  • in Naryn region — 1,732;
  • in Jalal-Abad region — 7,780;
  • in Batken region — 2,201.
