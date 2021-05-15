14:53
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Turkey

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov intends to pay a visit to Turkey. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The day before, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev met with a delegation of Turkish business circles headed by the President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey Rifat Hisarcıklioglu.

The head of the foreign policy department said that the Kyrgyz side has attached great importance to cooperation with fraternal Turkey.

"The Kyrgyz side stressed regular official contacts with the Turkish side, including the official visit of the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu to the Kyrgyz Republic in March.

The two sides are also working on organizing the visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to Turkey.

It was reported earlier that the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, talked over the phone.
