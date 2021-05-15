Kumtor Gold Company fined 2 more billion soms

Debt on insurance payments in the amount of 2,105,631,566 soms was collected from Kumtor Gold Company CJSC. Press service of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Such a decision was made by the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek.

«The lawsuit against Kumtor Gold Company CJSC was filed by the State Tax Service Department for Control over Large Taxpayers for Bishkek and Chui region. Arrears of insurance payments in the amount of 2,105,631,566 soms and a state duty in the amount of 10,583,157 soms were collected from the company in favor of the state. The parties have the right to appeal this decision to the court of appeal within 30 days,» the Supreme Court said.

Kumtor was earlier fined 261.7 billion soms by court decision for storing mining waste on glaciers.