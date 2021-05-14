19:04
Situation at border: Rally against construction of road in Ak-Sai held

Women from Ak-Sai rural municipality held a rally at regional administration building in Batken today. Local residents told 24.kg news agency.

The protesters demanded from the authorities to complete process of delimitation and demarcation of borders, ensure security of the region and local residents.

«We, women, mothers, came out to say our word to the authorities. We don’t want to endanger our children’s lives anymore. We do not want our children and grandchildren to be a target for the Tajik military and that their childhood to pass under fire. I was born in Kapchygai village. Previously, my mother took me in a hurry and ran away from the bullets of Tajiks. Now I’m running away with my kids. What will happen to my grandchildren?» Mairam Zhanzhigitova asked.

The protesters ask the authorities of Kyrgyzstan not to agree to construction of Khojai Alo — Vorukh bypass road on eastern side of Kapchygai (Tangi) settlement.

 «I am an elderly woman, I have lived through all border conflicts. We hold the rally to ask the authorities not to give our land to our neighbors. We are very worried about the latest protocol, which includes construction of the road. It is not right. Then our area will be divided into two parts. If the road is used by Tajikistan, there is no guarantee that tomorrow, in case of another conflict, the whole district will not end up in the blockade. Then water will cease to flow to us. How are we supposed to live?» Raat Kalmatova asked.

The women noted that there is already a road to Vorukh enclave, one more will be superfluous.

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region said that the protesters dispersed after a meeting with the head of Batken region and the head of the region.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/194036/
