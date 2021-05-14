Foreign Ministry recommends refraining from travel to Turkey

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan recommends refraining from travel to Turkey due to a sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country.

According to the press service of the ministry, medical services are provided in the Republic of Turkey on the basis of insurance certificates in health care institutions. In case of absence of an insurance certificate, treatment is paid.

«When an infected foreign citizen with a mild form of the disease is identified, he or she is informed about the need for compulsory self-isolation and medicines are provided free of charge. In case of a severe form of the disease, patients are hospitalized on a paid basis to state medical institutions, distribution to which takes place according to referral of the municipal services of Turkey,» the statement says.

Therefore, in the case of arrival in Turkey of foreign citizens for tourism purposes, it is necessary to have an insurance certificate issued with the help of a travel company.

In this regard, citizens of Kyrgyzstan traveling to the Republic of Turkey are advised to obtain insurance certificates with guarantees to provide treatment in case of infection with COVID-19 on the territory of a foreign state.

«Taking into account the epidemiological situation, the sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus, the imposed restrictive, quarantine measures, Kyrgyzstanis are advised to refrain from travel to Turkey,» the ministry concluded.