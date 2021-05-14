19:04
USD 84.66
EUR 102.73
RUB 1.14
English

Foreign Ministry recommends refraining from travel to Turkey

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan recommends refraining from travel to Turkey due to a sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country.

According to the press service of the ministry, medical services are provided in the Republic of Turkey on the basis of insurance certificates in health care institutions. In case of absence of an insurance certificate, treatment is paid.

«When an infected foreign citizen with a mild form of the disease is identified, he or she is informed about the need for compulsory self-isolation and medicines are provided free of charge. In case of a severe form of the disease, patients are hospitalized on a paid basis to state medical institutions, distribution to which takes place according to referral of the municipal services of Turkey,» the statement says.

Therefore, in the case of arrival in Turkey of foreign citizens for tourism purposes, it is necessary to have an insurance certificate issued with the help of a travel company.

In this regard, citizens of Kyrgyzstan traveling to the Republic of Turkey are advised to obtain insurance certificates with guarantees to provide treatment in case of infection with COVID-19 on the territory of a foreign state.

«Taking into account the epidemiological situation, the sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus, the imposed restrictive, quarantine measures, Kyrgyzstanis are advised to refrain from travel to Turkey,» the ministry concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/194024/
views: 180
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov calls on Turkish business to participate in Issyk-Kul Forum
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 160.8 million people globally
Situation at border: One of victims sent to Turkey for treatment
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
4,195 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 550 - in serious condition
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
200 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 99,845 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 159.7 million people globally
COVID-19: 13 schools and 5 kindergartens quarantined in Bishkek
4,227 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 536 - in serious condition
Popular
Centerra Gold gives government of Kyrgyzstan 45 days for negotiations Centerra Gold gives government of Kyrgyzstan 45 days for negotiations
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin discuss border conflict Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin discuss border conflict
Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Kyrgyzstan Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of prices for sugar, vegetable oil Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of prices for sugar, vegetable oil
14 May, Friday
18:41
Sadyr Japarov calls on Turkish business to participate in Issyk-Kul Forum Sadyr Japarov calls on Turkish business to participate...
18:16
Situation at border: Rally against construction of road in Ak-Sai held
17:53
Minor detained in Bishkek on suspicion of double murder
17:41
Foreign Ministry recommends refraining from travel to Turkey
16:41
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Issyk-Kul region