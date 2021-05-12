18:09
10-year-old Kyrgyzstani falls out of high-rise building window in St. Petersburg

A 10-year-old Kyrgyzstani fell out of a fifth-floor window in St. Petersburg city (Russia). The Russian media report.

According to them, the incident took place yesterday at about 2.30 p.m. Bishkek time. The child fell out of the window of a house on Sovetskaya Street.

The girl was hospitalized with multiple injuries, including a closed craniocerebral injury, a contusion of the brain and lungs, left kidney rapture, fracture of the pelvic bones, in an extremely serious condition. Circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The girl’s family lives in St. Petersburg without registration.
link: https://24.kg/english/193837/
views: 125
