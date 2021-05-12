16:38
Yekaterinburg police receive statement about abduction of Kyrgyzstani

The police of Yekaterinburg city (Russia) received a statement about abduction of a 31-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan. Eanews.ru media outlet reports.

The mother of the missing person said that unknown persons forced her son into a car and drove away on May 8 at 8.30 am at Amundsen bus stop. The next day, the son called her from a mobile phone following the orders of the kidnappers. He told his parents that 150,000 rubles had to be transferred for his release.

According to the media outlet, the accuracy of the information is being verified. Materials of the case were sent to the investigative committee.     
