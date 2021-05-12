12:02
COVID-19: Residents of what countries can arrive in Kyrgyzstan

Manas International Airport OJSC told 24.kg news agency residents of what countries can arrive in Kyrgyzstan and what countries Kyrgyzstanis can travel to during the third wave of COVID-19.

According to the spokeswoman for Manas International Airport OJSC Aliya Kurbanova, there are currently no restrictions on the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving in Kyrgyzstan by air.

«The most important thing is that foreign citizens need to have documents with them to cross the border — a passport and a visa, if they are not citizens of the country that is not included in the list of states having a visa-free regime with the Kyrgyz Republic,» she said.

At the same time, presence of a PCR test for COVID-19 conducted not more than 72 hours before arrival remains a prerequisite for entering the country for both citizens of Kyrgyzstan and foreigners.

In turn, it is possible to take a direct flight to five directions from Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan (Almaty), Uzbekistan (Tashkent), Russia (Moscow), Turkey (Istanbul) and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai).

«As for other cities in Russia, the citizens of Kyrgyzstan can only fly there by charter flights with mandatory use of a mobile application Travel without COVID-19. Kyrgyzstanis can fly to other countries in transit through Istanbul and Almaty,» Aliya Kurbanova told.
