Mirbek Kozhoev became the new Plenipotentiary Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The information was confirmed to 24.kg news agency.

The former plenipotentiary representative Elchibek Zhantaev left the post in connection with appointment to another position.

The 39-year-old Mirbek Kozhoev was born in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region. Since 2017, he had worked as the head of the sector for monitoring the development of the Department of Public Administration Policy, Organizational and Inspection Work of the Presidential Executive Office.