12:59
USD 84.71
EUR 103.10
RUB 1.15
English

4,245 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 542 - in serious condition

At least 4,245 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 2,542 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,703, including 95 people are in an extremely serious condition, 447 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 1,152 people (67.6 percent) is assessed as moderate, nine people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 304 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 191 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 5, in Chui region — 75, in Osh region — 3, in Jalal-Abad region — 7, in Issyk-Kul region — 17, in Naryn region — 6.

In total, 92,120 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/193626/
views: 89
Print
Related
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
379 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 99,033 in total
WHO announces plateau in COVID-19 cases and deaths globally
Third wave of COVID-19: Zhyldyz Bakasheva to head republican headquarters
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 157.9 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
4,179 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 525 - in serious condition
254 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 98,654 in total
Popular
Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu
Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments
Andrei Grozin: Nationalization of Kumtor can hit Kyrgyzstan hard Andrei Grozin: Nationalization of Kumtor can hit Kyrgyzstan hard
11 May, Tuesday
12:15
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
12:10
4,245 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 542 - in serious condition
11:59
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:56
379 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 99,033 in total
11:52
Road washed out, school yard flooded in Chatkal district