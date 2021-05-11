12:59
379 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 99,033 in total

At least 379 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 240 people got infected in Bishkek, 5 — in Osh city, 103— in Chui region, 1 — in Osh region, 2 — in Talas region, 9 — in Naryn region, 13 — Issyk-Kul region, 1 — in Jalal-Abad region, 5 — in Batken region.

In total, 99,033 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
