Third wave of COVID-19: Zhyldyz Bakasheva to head republican headquarters

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan held a meeting on the epidemiological situation in the country related to coronavirus infection.

Ulukbek Maripov informed that the duties of the Chairwoman of the Republican Operational Headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus infection and eliminate its consequences in the country were assigned to his deputy Zhyldyz Bakasheva.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, topical issues of providing healthcare organizations with medicines and necessary equipment were also discussed.

Ulukbek Maripov stressed the importance of increasing the rate of vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection.

«We are seeing the rate of increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection. The unfavorable situation is observed today in Bishkek city and Chui region. Unfortunately, we are losing our citizens every day. The pandemic requires from each member of society to be responsible, conscious and aware of the importance of following simple sanitary rules. At present, the population is being vaccinated throughout the republic. This is an important area of ​​action that needs to be strengthened. It is necessary to accelerate the rate of vaccination in the country,» he said.
