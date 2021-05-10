Doctors of mobile clinic to examine residents of border villages in Batken

Employees of a mobile clinic conduct medical examinations of residents of border villages in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The mobile clinic arrived in Batken region on May 1 to conduct a medical examination at the local level and, if necessary, provide primary health care to residents of border villages who were injured during the armed clash at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Specialists of the mobile clinic, including a therapist, obstetrician-gynecologist and laboratory assistant, carried out a medical examination of all the evacuated residents of the surrounding villages in Batken and continue their work in Aktatyr village.

As of May 8, 2020, about 400 citizens have been examined in total.

The mobile clinic based on Kamaz was delivered to Batken region in 2019, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it began to function in October 2020 and conducts an ultrasound scanning, colposcopy, an express test for hepatitis B, C, HIV infection and syphilis.