Russian President has no plans to hold phone talks with Sadyr Japarov

Vladimir Putin is not planning a telephone conversation with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. TASS reported citing the Spokesman for the head of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

«It is not on the schedule yet,» he said, answering a question whether such a contact is planned in the near future, taking into account negotiations with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

During a meeting in Moscow, the Presidents of Tajikistan and Russia discussed the events in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. It is noted that, in addition to the situation in Afghanistan, the parties also paid attention to other regional issues.

In particular, touching upon the events on April 29 this year at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, Emomali Rahmon emphasized the firm position of the Government of Tajikistan regarding peaceful solution of all existing problems through negotiations.
