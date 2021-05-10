12:39
USD 84.77
EUR 102.46
RUB 1.14
English

Doctors Without Borders provide medical assistance to victims in Batken

Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) has deployed psychological services and mobile clinics in Batken region following the recent border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Office of the organization in the country reported.

On April 30, the organization’s team has assessed the needs of the displaced population and found out that a serious gap was observed in the provision of specialized psychological assistance and primary health care.

On May 1, Médecins Sans Frontières organized a mobile first aid clinic for displaced people in Batken. The main complaints included hypertension, diabetes, diarrhea and fever. In addition, a team of psychologists began to conduct individual consultations, mainly with women and children.

«Most people show signs of distress, anxiety, an acute stress reaction, while some show symptoms of chronic distress and depression. Most people already have signs of stress disorder, as border clashes and tensions are common in this part of the region,» a psychologist Zhazgul Atakulova told.

As soon as the road to Isfana was opened, the team conducted a comprehensive rapid assessment of the affected areas in the western part of Batken region. «Many displaced families were injured, especially in Kulundu and Samarkandek. We will support health authorities in providing basic health care and psychosocial support to families affected by the conflict,» Médecins Sans Frontières Country Director Kevin Coppock stressed.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/193471/
views: 113
Print
Related
Situation at border: All previously evacuated from conflict zone sent home
Construction of houses for families of killed in conflict starts in Batken
Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss conflict at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Situation at border: 52 investigation teams work in affected areas
Situation at border: 1,140 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to victims
Families of killed servicemen to get compensations first
Semyon Uralov tells how to solve border problem of Kyrgyzstan once for all
Interior Ministry: Situation in border villages of Batken region is stable
Unexploded mines and ammunition still found in Batken region
What Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on? Text of statement
Popular
Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu
Situation at border: Families of killed to get one million soms each Situation at border: Families of killed to get one million soms each
10 May, Monday
12:05
254 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 98,654 in total 254 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
12:01
Kyrgyzstanis hold Immortal Regiment campaign at altitude of 3,300 meters
11:51
Tuberculosis epidemic among military: Number of cases reaches 33
11:42
Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon discuss border conflict with Kyrgyzstan
11:37
Doctors Without Borders provide medical assistance to victims in Batken
8 May, Saturday
16:04
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu