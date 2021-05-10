Doctors Without Borders provide medical assistance to victims in Batken

Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) has deployed psychological services and mobile clinics in Batken region following the recent border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Office of the organization in the country reported.

On April 30, the organization’s team has assessed the needs of the displaced population and found out that a serious gap was observed in the provision of specialized psychological assistance and primary health care.

On May 1, Médecins Sans Frontières organized a mobile first aid clinic for displaced people in Batken. The main complaints included hypertension, diabetes, diarrhea and fever. In addition, a team of psychologists began to conduct individual consultations, mainly with women and children.

«Most people show signs of distress, anxiety, an acute stress reaction, while some show symptoms of chronic distress and depression. Most people already have signs of stress disorder, as border clashes and tensions are common in this part of the region,» a psychologist Zhazgul Atakulova told.

As soon as the road to Isfana was opened, the team conducted a comprehensive rapid assessment of the affected areas in the western part of Batken region. «Many displaced families were injured, especially in Kulundu and Samarkandek. We will support health authorities in providing basic health care and psychosocial support to families affected by the conflict,» Médecins Sans Frontières Country Director Kevin Coppock stressed.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.