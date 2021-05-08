Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu

The largest mosque built by the Matraimovs’ Foundation was opened in Kara-Suu district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy of the Parliament Iskender Matraimov told 24.kg news agency.

A video was sent out on social media where the former mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat azhy Toktomushev presents the ex-deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov the holy book of the Muslims — the Quran.

According to Iskender Matraimov, the mosque with 4,000 seats was opened the day before during the Friday prayer. It was built by the Ismail Ata Foundation. This is the largest mosque in Kara-Suu district.

«Construction of the mosque was completed a year ago. But as you know, there was a pandemic, everything was closed. Yesterday my family and I were in Kara-Suu. Maksat azhy Toktomushev came to the mosque to read Friday prayer. We decided to hold a mini-opening ceremony for symbolism,» Iskender Matraimov said.

At the same time, the deputy asked not to politicize the event.

In mid-April, the criminal case against the ex-deputy chairman of the Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov, was dismissed, and the preventive measure in the form of detention was canceled. He was released.

According to the State Committee for National Security, Raiymbek Matraimov, a former suspect in money laundering, voluntarily handed over his apartment with a total area of ​​232.3 square meters with a market value of more than 20 million soms to the state revenue.