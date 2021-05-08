16:13
USD 84.77
EUR 102.46
RUB 1.14
English

Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu

The largest mosque built by the Matraimovs’ Foundation was opened in Kara-Suu district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy of the Parliament Iskender Matraimov told 24.kg news agency.

A video was sent out on social media where the former mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat azhy Toktomushev presents the ex-deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov the holy book of the Muslims — the Quran.

According to Iskender Matraimov, the mosque with 4,000 seats was opened the day before during the Friday prayer. It was built by the Ismail Ata Foundation. This is the largest mosque in Kara-Suu district.

«Construction of the mosque was completed a year ago. But as you know, there was a pandemic, everything was closed. Yesterday my family and I were in Kara-Suu. Maksat azhy Toktomushev came to the mosque to read Friday prayer. We decided to hold a mini-opening ceremony for symbolism,» Iskender Matraimov said.

At the same time, the deputy asked not to politicize the event.

In mid-April, the criminal case against the ex-deputy chairman of the Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov, was dismissed, and the preventive measure in the form of detention was canceled. He was released.

According to the State Committee for National Security, Raiymbek Matraimov, a former suspect in money laundering, voluntarily handed over his apartment with a total area of ​​232.3 square meters with a market value of more than 20 million soms to the state revenue.
link: https://24.kg/english/193388/
views: 43
Print
Related
Raiymbek Matraimov waives claims against journalists
USA disappointed at release of organized crime boss Raimbek Matraimov
Kamchybek Tashiev comments on dismissed case against Raiymbek Matraimov
Criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov dismissed
Raiymbek Matraimov transferred from private clinic to prison colony
Raiymbek Matraimov to undergo coronary angiography procedure
Arrested Raiymbek Matraimov hospitalized in private clinic
Arrested Raiymbek Matraimov complains of high blood pressure
Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months
Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov hold another rally in Bishkek
Popular
Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital
About special status of Batken region. Details About special status of Batken region. Details
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor
President's message: Sadyr Japarov voices priorities in foreign policy President's message: Sadyr Japarov voices priorities in foreign policy
8 May, Saturday
16:04
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened...
15:50
Construction of houses for families of killed in conflict starts in Batken
15:43
Marat Imankulov becomes head of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
15:20
Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss conflict at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
14:12
4,167 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 520 - in serious condition