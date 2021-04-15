Criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov dismissed

Criminal case against ex-deputy chairman of the State Customs Office of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, was dismissed, and preventive measure against him in the form of detention was canceled. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

It is reported that Raiymbek Matraimov voluntarily handed over his apartment with a total area of ​​232.3 square meters with a market value of more than 20 million soms to the state.

»Raiymbek Matraimov was detained within a criminal case on money laundering and a preventive measure was taken against him in the form of detention. Grounds for these pre-trial proceedings were the materials of the journalistic investigation by Azattyk Media, which were posted on the Internet, including the information about Matraimov's possession of expensive property in Dubai. The investigation sent relevant inquiries to the competent authorities of the CIS countries, Europe, China, Turkey, as well as to Dubai about presence of assets owned by Matraimov and his family on the territory of these countries,” the State Committee for National Security said.

According to official documents of the competent authorities, Raiymbek Matraimov and his family members do not have movable and immovable property.

The State Committee for National Security notes that the arguments presented in these materials by the journalists have not been confirmed. The investigation did not obtain any evidence confirming the facts of acquisition of any real estate outside Kyrgyzstan by Raiymbek Matraimov and his family members.

The former deputy head of the State Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov, was detained on February 18. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention in a remand prison of the State Committee for National Security for two months. He is charged with money laundering. The former customs officer complained about deterioration of his health in a prison cell, and he was hospitalized in the private clinic. He stayed there for over a month.