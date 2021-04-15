15:03
USD 84.80
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.12
English

Criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov dismissed

Criminal case against ex-deputy chairman of the State Customs Office of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, was dismissed, and preventive measure against him in the form of detention was canceled. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

It is reported that Raiymbek Matraimov voluntarily handed over his apartment with a total area of ​​232.3 square meters with a market value of more than 20 million soms to the state.

»Raiymbek Matraimov was detained within a criminal case on money laundering and a preventive measure was taken against him in the form of detention. Grounds for these pre-trial proceedings were the materials of the journalistic investigation by Azattyk Media, which were posted on the Internet, including the information about Matraimov's possession of expensive property in Dubai. The investigation sent relevant inquiries to the competent authorities of the CIS countries, Europe, China, Turkey, as well as to Dubai about presence of assets owned by Matraimov and his family on the territory of these countries,” the State Committee for National Security said.     

According to official documents of the competent authorities, Raiymbek Matraimov and his family members do not have movable and immovable property.

The State Committee for National Security notes that the arguments presented in these materials by the journalists have not been confirmed. The investigation did not obtain any evidence confirming the facts of acquisition of any real estate outside Kyrgyzstan by Raiymbek Matraimov and his family members.

The former deputy head of the State Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov, was detained on February 18. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention in a remand prison of the State Committee for National Security for two months. He is charged with money laundering. The former customs officer complained about deterioration of his health in a prison cell, and he was hospitalized in the private clinic. He stayed there for over a month.
link: https://24.kg/english/190217/
views: 142
Print
Related
Raiymbek Matraimov transferred from private clinic to prison colony
Raiymbek Matraimov to undergo coronary angiography procedure
Arrested Raiymbek Matraimov hospitalized in private clinic
Arrested Raiymbek Matraimov complains of high blood pressure
Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months
Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov hold another rally in Bishkek
US welcomes investigation and arrest of Raiymbek Matraimov
Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov come to court building in Bishkek
Raiymbek Matraimov’s supporters threaten with indefinite protests
Raiymbek Matraimov's supporters hold rally in Bishkek
Popular
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
15 April, Thursday
14:57
Rally against casinos held near White House in Bishkek Rally against casinos held near White House in Bishkek
14:53
Aknet’s case: Charge of tax evasion against company’s head groundless
14:27
Deputies speak in support of women candidates in local elections
13:47
Criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov dismissed
13:18
Seven people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Naryn - Torugart road