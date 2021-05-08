41,854 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 41,854 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan, 4,443 of them — over the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Some 5,317 people have already got the second dose of the vaccine.

At least 97,663 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.