Situation at border: 1,140 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to victims

At least 1,140 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been delivered to victims of border conflict in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

«In total, 1,474 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been transported to Batken region, 1,140 tonnes of which were delivered to the victims. The rest — 333 tonnes of food products — are stored in a warehouse in the region,» the ministry informed.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.