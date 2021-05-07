21:53
USD 84.80
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.14
English

Situation at border: 1,140 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to victims

At least 1,140 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been delivered to victims of border conflict in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

«In total, 1,474 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been transported to Batken region, 1,140 tonnes of which were delivered to the victims. The rest — 333 tonnes of food products — are stored in a warehouse in the region,» the ministry informed.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/193340/
views: 83
Print
Related
Families of killed servicemen to get compensations first
Semyon Uralov tells how to solve border problem of Kyrgyzstan once for all
Interior Ministry: Situation in border villages of Batken region is stable
Unexploded mines and ammunition still found in Batken region
What Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on? Text of statement
Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan calls for peace and harmony
Situation at border: Tajikistan officially confirms 19 casualties
Situation at border: Another victim seeks medical help
Situation at border: Families of killed to get one million soms each
Photo and video recording of Japarov’s meeting with Batken residents banned
Popular
Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital
Situation at border: Withdrawal of troops and weapons completed Situation at border: Withdrawal of troops and weapons completed
Photo of the day. Tired Kyrgyz border guards fall asleep in combat vehicle Photo of the day. Tired Kyrgyz border guards fall asleep in combat vehicle
COVID-19: 71.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have antibodies COVID-19: 71.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have antibodies
7 May, Friday
21:18
Situation at border: 1,140 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to victims Situation at border: 1,140 tonnes of humanitarian aid...
20:57
New flight from Bishkek to Turkestan (Kazakhstan) opened
18:29
Ulukbek Maripov comments on restructuring of state-owned companies
18:12
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 155.6 million people globally
17:56
Government of Kyrgyzstan to raise salaries of border guards