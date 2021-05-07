Families of killed servicemen to get compensations first

Not a single family of the killed in the border conflict has yet received compensation in the amount of 1 million soms. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Economy Ulukbek Karmyshakov announced at a briefing.

According to him, first of all, the money will be allocated to the families of three killed servicemen. «The budget of the Ministry of Internal Affairs already has more than 7,400,000 soms. As soon as we complete the procedure, we will pay the money to everyone,» the official said.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced earlier that the families of the killed would be paid 1 million soms each, and that houses and social facilities would be restored in the near future.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.