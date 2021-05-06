16:57
Situation at border: Families of killed to get one million soms each

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, as part of his working trip to Batken region, visited Maksat village in Leilek district, which suffered as a result of the armed conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. Press service of the head of state reported.

The head of state met with local residents on the territory of destroyed school, where he himself said prayers for those killed in the clashes.

The President noted that construction and restoration work would begin in Maksat village and other affected villages, new modern housing would be erected instead of damaged houses. Construction work is expected to be completed within two months.

Work will begin to restore destroyed social and commercial facilities.

Sadyr Japarov reported about a mobile clinic, which has left for Batken region to provide medical assistance.

Thanks to the donor project, the mobile clinics will alternately visit all regions of the country for five years and provide free medical services to residents of high-mountainous and remote areas.

The head of state stressed that Batken region would be granted a special status in the near future, the families of the victims would be paid a compensation in the amount of one million soms, and the affected entrepreneurs would also get assistance.

The President Sadyr Japarov answered questions of interest from local residents, which mainly concerned provision of support from the state, the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders, pensions and benefits, restoration of lost documents, rehabilitation of roads and other issues.

Following the meeting with local residents, the relevant state bodies and local authorities were given a number of specific instructions.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis were injured in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone.
