Almost 100 students and 40 teachers have COVID-19 in Bishkek

Cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in 33 schools in Bishkek city. The Chief Specialist of the Education Department of the City Hall of the capital, Chynara Isakova, told at a briefing.

According to her, 12 schools have been quarantined, and 43 classes have been transferred to distance learning in 21 more educational organizations.

«At least 32 school employees have COVID-19 and seven — community-acquired pneumonia. COVID-19 was detected in 94 students, pneumonia — in ten,» she told.