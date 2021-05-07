Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan will send humanitarian aid in the form of flour to Kyrgyzstan. Spokesman for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Uali reported on his Facebook page.

«Guided by the principles of traditional friendship, alliance and strategic partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decided to provide humanitarian assistance to the brotherly Kyrgyz people on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan. 10,000 tons of flour will be sent to the neighboring country,» he posted.

The government of Kazakhstan has begun to fulfill the instructions of the head of state.