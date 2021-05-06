Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan calls for peace and harmony

The Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan works every day to preserve interethnic harmony in the country. Deputy Chairwoman of the Assembly Zukhra Shidakova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, no one remained indifferent to Batken tragedy. «All diasporas started to help. We have already sent about 75 tons of humanitarian aid for about 5.5 million soms. Today we are loading school supplies (desks, book cases, chairs) to restore the burned down school. The first task as of today is to provide accommodation for the affected people before winter,» Zukhra Shidakova said.

She expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan calls on the citizens of Kyrgyzstan to peace, friendship and tolerance.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.