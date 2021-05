At least 19 citizens of Tajikistan were killed in the border conflict. Asia-Plus media outlet reports with reference to the administration of Sughd region.

«3 million somoni ($ 265,000) have been sent to help the families of 19 killed and 87 injured,» the press service of the Chairman of the region reported.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.