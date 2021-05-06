26-year-old girl abducted in Lebedinovka village

Unknown persons abducted 26-year-old Izat Kurbanova in Lebedinovka village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Relatives of the girls told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the girl was abducted near Sheker store. The moment of the abduction was recorded by a video camera.

The Regional Police Department of Chui region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency and reported that Izat Kurbanova had been abducted the day before. The girl’s sister applied to the police.

«A citizen applied to the duty room of the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district. She asked to take action against unknown persons who kidnapped her sister on May 5, 2021 at about 23.00. The men put the girl in a Toyota Camry car and drove away. The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings began. The police have already established the identity of the man who kidnapped the girl. Police officers left for his place of residence,» the Internal Affairs Department said.