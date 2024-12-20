Bride kidnapping in Vasilyevka: Two suspects detained

Law enforcement officers detained two men suspected of kidnapping a girl for marriage in Alamedin district. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.
The girl was brought to Mayevka village, where a clergy representative was invited for the Nikah ceremony. The girl refused the ceremony, after which she was again taken by force to Belovodskoye village, where she was illegally kept.
The police identified the suspects and detained them. They turned out to be 35-year-old A.M. and 30-year-old S.N., residents of Moskovsky district. The suspects were placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.