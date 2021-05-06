President of Kyrgyzstan appoints Deputy Chairpersons of Cabinet of Ministers

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree according to which, as indicated in the article 4 of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, adopted by a referendum on April 11, Ulukbek Karmyshakov was appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Economy and Finance.

Zhyldyz Bakashova was appointed a Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers. She is the former director of the National Library. She has higher education and is a Doctor of Philological Sciences, Professor, Public Service Adviser of the 1st class.

The President signed another decree — on appointment of Azamat Dyikanbaev as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Digital Development. He previously headed the State Communications Agency.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov signed another decree, according to which the Government was transformed into the Cabinet of Ministers. Members of the Government are considered as resigned.