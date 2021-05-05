Price of gasoline grows by quarter in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

Since the beginning of the year, retail gasoline prices have grown by 25 percent in Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation reported.

Diesel fuel has risen in price by 37 percent. The state agency notes that this is due to the increase in wholesale selling prices at Russian refineries. In May, compared to April, wholesale selling prices at Russian oil refineries increased by $ 20 per tonne.

«Today we are working to curb the growth of prices for fuels and lubricants. In case of violation of the requirements of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Competition by oil traders, the antimonopoly agency will take measures in accordance with the legislation of Kyrgyzstan,» the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation concluded.