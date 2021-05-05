Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan dismisses adviser Arzybek Burkanov

Arzybek Burkanov was relieved of his post as Adviser to the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by Ulukbek Maripov.

Arzybek Burkanov had worked in this position for less than two months. He is the former governor of Batken region. He was a witness in a criminal case against the crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev. He stated in court that he had no claims against the defendant.

After the October events in 2020, when the government was changed in Kyrgyzstan, social media users reported that Arzybek Burkanov was solving personnel issues.

President Sadyr Japarov denied this information.

According to him, he simply gave instructions to Burkanov, who carried them out.