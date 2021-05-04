12:58
Supreme Court overturns sentences within case against Presidential Adviser

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturned sentences against the ex-Minister of Social Development, current Adviser to the President Sadyr Japarov, Ravshan Sabirov. Press service of the court reported.

Sabirov’s lawyer filed a petition to the court to send the case for a new trial due to newly discovered circumstances.

«The ruling of the Supreme Court dated May 23, 2013 and the verdict of the Bishkek City Court dated March 7, 2013 against Ravshan Sabirov were canceled. The criminal case has been sent for a new appeal review,» the Supreme Court said.

Ravshan Sabirov was detained on July 5, 2012 based on the testimony of his assistant Takhir Mirzakhmedov. He was charged with bribe extortion on an especially large scale from a foreign company for issue of an international adoption license.

In 2013, Ravshan Sabirov was convicted by the Bishkek City Court. He was sentenced to five years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold public office for a period of three years. He was released in 2014.
