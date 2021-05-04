12:58
USD 84.80
EUR 102.18
RUB 1.13
English

COVID-19, community-acquired pneumonia cases registered in 34 Bishkek schools

Cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been reported in 34 schools in Bishkek. The Chief Specialist of the Education Department of the City Hall of the capital, Chynara Isakova, told today at a briefing.

According to her, 12 schools have been quarantined, and 32 classes in 22 schools have been transferred to distance learning.

Full switch to distance learning depends on the number of contacts with the sick child or teacher, the final decision is made by the epidemiologists of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.
link: https://24.kg/english/192824/
views: 89
Print
Related
COVID-19: 71.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have antibodies
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 152.5 million people globally
3,805 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 448 - in serious condition
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
277 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 96,337 in total
Third wave of COVID-19: Schools switch to online classes in Talas
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,688 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 434 - in serious condition
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side
4 May, Tuesday
12:48
Supreme Court overturns sentences within case against Presidential Adviser Supreme Court overturns sentences within case against P...
12:12
COVID-19, community-acquired pneumonia cases registered in 34 Bishkek schools
12:05
Interior Ministry continues calculating damage caused to residents of Batken
11:50
Batken region of Kyrgyzstan to get special status
11:40
Situation at border: Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near UN office in New York