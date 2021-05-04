COVID-19, community-acquired pneumonia cases registered in 34 Bishkek schools

Cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been reported in 34 schools in Bishkek. The Chief Specialist of the Education Department of the City Hall of the capital, Chynara Isakova, told today at a briefing.

According to her, 12 schools have been quarantined, and 32 classes in 22 schools have been transferred to distance learning.

Full switch to distance learning depends on the number of contacts with the sick child or teacher, the final decision is made by the epidemiologists of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.